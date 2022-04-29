James Corden Announces Departure From THE LATE LATE SHOW

Last night, during his opening monologue, James Corden took a moment to share that he has signed a contract to host "THE LATE LATE SHOW" for one more year, but that it will be his last as the show's host.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there," Corden stated.

Corden began hosting the Late Late Show, which airs weeknights on CBS, in 2015.

"'Cause this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has. I've never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once ... The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months and it's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning host, writer, and producer; a Tony Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated actor; and a multiple BAFTA Award winner.

James hosted "The 70th Annual Tony® Awards" on CBS in 2016, which drew 8.7 million viewers, the highest viewership in 15 years, and garnered him the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Special Class Program." He also hosted "The 73rd Annual Tony Awards" on CBS, in 2018 and was nominated for an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Variety Special (Live)."

On stage, Corden starred in the acclaimed comedic play "One Man, Two Guvnors," which he first performed at The National Theatre in London and then on Broadway. His performance garnered him the 2012 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Play." He is also well known for playing "Timms" in Nick Hytner's "The History Boys" on Broadway and in his 2016 feature film adaptation.

In film, Corden recently starred in Ryan Murphy's "The Prom," opposite Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and received a 2021 Golden Globe nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy." The film was nominated for the 2021 Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy" and the 2021 GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Film - Wide Release."

Watch Corden announce his departure here: