JOB Announces Additional Post-Show Conversation Series Hosts And Events

Additional hosts have been announced for the ongoing post-performance conversation series and post-performance events for JOB, the critically acclaimed psychological thriller now playing an extended engagement at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) through Sunday, October 27.

Tonight, Dream Baby Press will host a post-show reading with actress and comedian Veronika Slowikowska, actor Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Vanity Fair writer Chris Murphy, and the following night, October 9, theatre directors Zhailon Levingston and Sammi Cannold take part in a Next Gen night. On Tuesday, October 15, actress and model Hari Nef will moderate a discussion with JOB stars Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon and on Thursday, October 17, there will be a post-show talkback hosted by The Verge. And to round out the shows post-show conversation series, founder and creative director of the Forum on Life, Culture & Society Thane Rosenbaum will host a talkback on Tuesday, October 22 with stars Friedman and Lemmon as well as the writer Max Wolf Friedlich.

Additionally, there will be a sensory-adapted performance of JOB in partnership with TDF on Saturday, October 19 for the matinee performance. There will be a break area staffed by clinically trained volunteers as well as flexibility with audience entrances and exits.

Previous editions of the conversation series have been hosted by actress, model, and “Library Science” co-founder Kaia Gerber, journalist and host of The New York Times' “The Daily” Michael Barbaro, co-host of “Lemme Say This” podcast Peyton Dix, and The New York Times best-selling author Holly Peterson.

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. With two not-to-be-missed performances from Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession”) and Sydney Lemmon (Tár, “Fear the Walking Dead”), “don't be alarmed if you catch yourself holding your breath throughout the entire show” (Time Out New York).

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).

JOB originally premiered Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023 where it became a sold-out smash and “New York's buzziest play” (The Daily Beast). It subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre for a second standing-room-only run. JOB was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.