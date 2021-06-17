JERSEY BOYS Announces Lead Casting for West End Return

The boys are back in town! Lead casting has been announced for Jersey Boys return to the West End's Trafalgar Theatre!

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, Mountview graduate Ben Joyce will make his West End debut leading the cast as Frankie Valli. The shoes of the Four Seasons will be filled by Benjamin Yates as Tommy DeVito, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi, and Adam David Bailey as Bob Gaudio.

The production is set to return to the newly-renovated Trafalgar Theatre on 28 July 2021. The show is currently booking through 31 October 2021. Learn more and book tickets here.

Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide.

Featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin', December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don't Cry and many more, Jersey Boys is a story full of heart, humour and "sheer musical razzmatazz" (The Sunday Express) you simply will never forget.