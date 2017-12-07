JERSEY BOYS Alum Share New Original Holiday Tune 'Feels So Much Better To Love'
Broadway alum Barry Anderson and Drew Seeley have written a brand new holiday pop tune called "Feels So Much Better To Love," and we've got the music video below! Anderson shares, "2017 in America inspired us to create something uplifting and fun with a simple message centering around LOVE. We had a blast recording the track in Los Angeles this summer, and we produced and shot the video this fall with Dirty Sugar in Brooklyn."
He continues, "Our goal with the song is simply to share and spread some love during this holiday season through music."
Download link for the single:
Drew Seeley is known worldwide for his work on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL and for starring opposite Selena Gomez in ANOTHER CINDERELLA STORY. He has starred on Broadway as Prince Eric in THE LITTLE MERMAID and as Bob Gaudio in JERSEY BOYS.
Barry Anderson's Broadway credits include Aaron Schultz in LEGALLY BLONDE and Bob Crewe in JERSEY BOYS.
Jaycie Dotin and David LaMarr are featured in the music video and recorded the backing vocals for the song. They are both JERSEY BOYS tour alumni.
Artwork designed by Robbie Rozelle