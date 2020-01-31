JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Elizabeth Stanley Announces Engagement
This evening, Elizabeth Stanley, star of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, revealed her engagement to longtime love, theatre artist Charlie Murphy.
She wrote of her happy news, "This man makes me feel like the luckiest woman. My Charms so glad I held out for you."
Y. E. S. This man makes me feel like the luckiest woman. My Charms, so glad I held out for you. ??????
A post shared by Elizabeth Stanley (@el.stans) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:48am PST
Stanley made her Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Company, and has also starred on Broadway in Cry-Baby, Million Dollar Quartet, and On the Town. She was in the 2009 tour of Xanadu, and the 2015 tour of The Bridges of Madison County in addition to numerous TV credits such as Fringe, All My Children, The Affair, and The Get Down.
Murphy is a co-founder of Esperance Theater Company, where he currently serves as managing director. Notable stage credits include Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park productions of All's Well That Ends Well and Measure for Measure.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is on her way to Broadway, but first the new musical is on the hunt for an additional cast member. Telsey + Company has just announced ... (read more)
Ralph Fiennes In Talks to Join MATILDA Movie Musical as 'Miss Trunchbull'; Emma Stone Eyed for 'Miss Honey'
Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone could be headed to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall
The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal... (read more)
Official: Re-Imagined AIDA Will Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse and Tour in 2021
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Now Available For Licensing From Music Theatre International
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the Broadway hit and Tony winning musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN! is now available for ... (read more)