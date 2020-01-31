JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Elizabeth Stanley Announces Engagement

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

This evening, Elizabeth Stanley, star of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, revealed her engagement to longtime love, theatre artist Charlie Murphy.

She wrote of her happy news, "This man makes me feel like the luckiest woman. My Charms so glad I held out for you."

Stanley made her Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Company, and has also starred on Broadway in Cry-Baby, Million Dollar Quartet, and On the Town. She was in the 2009 tour of Xanadu, and the 2015 tour of The Bridges of Madison County in addition to numerous TV credits such as Fringe, All My Children, The Affair, and The Get Down.

Murphy is a co-founder of Esperance Theater Company, where he currently serves as managing director. Notable stage credits include Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park productions of All's Well That Ends Well and Measure for Measure.





