JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Antonio Cipriano Joins The Latest TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW.

The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) joins this week's episode of Take A Bow. Antonio's young career started in 2017 after a memorable performance at the Jimmy Awards. In that short amount of time, he has yet to stop working on new projects, until just recently when the pandemic hit. However, Antonio still didn't let a global pandemic stop him from working. He managed to record a cast album called In The Light, a project he has been working on since the first reading workshop. Antonio also shares, in depth, all things Jagged Little Pill, his story, the Jimmy Awards, Broadway shut down/opening, upcoming tv show Safehaven, and more. He also gives listeners an inside scoop into his solo concert "Nostalgia" at 54 Below on August 5th, Antonio Cipriano, Curtain Up!

