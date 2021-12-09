JAGGED LITTLE PILL STAR Antonio Cipriano Debuts New Holiday Song 'Falling Through the Sky' Tomorrow

Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) fans can ring in the holiday season with the Broadway star with the release of a new single, Falling Through the Sky (At Christmas).

The song, composed by Philip David Stern (Stone Crossed), is the first single produced and released by NYSO Records, and marks the beginning of a campaign to launch Stern's next musical concept album Humbug, inspired by his off-Broadway and national touring show Scrooge in Concert.

"In the context of the story, the Falling theme is sung by Cratchit," Stern explains. "However, the song's theme is universal, and represents being disconnected and unable to reach someone spiritually."

The Humbug album is set to release in Fall 2022 from. The single will be available for streaming on all platforms on Dec 10th 2021.

Learn more at https://philipdavidstern.com/music and https://nysorecords.com/falling-through-the-sky.