JAGGED LITTLE PILL Producers Respond to Allegations of Mistreatment by Former Cast Member Nora Schell

The producing team of Jagged Little Pill has responded to recent allegations of mistreatment made by former cast member Nora Schell.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Schell shared on Twitter that the situation involved asking them to postpone their surgery for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. They also mentioned multiple members of leadership were never informed of their condition and need for surgery. Read the full story here.

Now, lead producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price have released a statement on social media.

Read the full statement below:

"We are deeply troubled by the recent claims that have been made by a former cast member. We met with out cast and members of our core creative team today to let them know we take this matter very seriously, and to share with them the actions we are taking in response. These actions include appointing an external firm, Jay Hewlin and The Hewlin Group, to conduct a comprehensive investigation of this incident and the individuals involved, and we are immediately launching an external review of all our policies and procedures with the wellbeing of all our employees in mind. Broadway shows are by their very nature collaborative human efforts, so there is nothing more important to us than our people. We are committed to continuing to nurture a work environment where everyone feels valued and respected."