J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park, and Rebecca Luker Will Lead FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center

Everybody cut Footloose! The Kennedy Center presents an all-new, semi-staged concert production of everyone's favorite rock'n'roll musical. Featuring an Oscar®- and Tony®-nominated top 40 score, this new version, directed by Tony Award® winner Walter Bobbie, explodes onto the stage. The musical features all of the pulse-raising hit songs, such as "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let's Hear it for the Boy," and the exhilarating title track "Footloose."

When rebellious teenager Ren McCormack, played by J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton, Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights), moves from Chicago to a small town in Texas where dance and rock music are forbidden, he leads his classmates around the law, and Reverend Shaw Moore, to break free and have a rock'n'roll senior prom. The production also stars Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Ariel Moore, the Reverend's rebellious daughter. The cast features Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw Moore, and three-time Tony Award® nominee Rebecca Luker as Vi Moore (Mary Poppins, the Kennedy Center's Little Dancer).

For more information, visit https://www.kennedy-center.org/calendar/event/TUTSK.





