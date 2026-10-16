J. Harrison Ghee Will Not Return to OH, MARY! Tour Following Medical Leave
John-Andrew Morrison will star as Mary's Husband, with Alaska Thunderf*ck set to star as Mary Todd Lincoln through January 17, 2027.
Following a previously announced medical leave, J. Harrison Ghee will not return to the Oh, Mary! tour in order to focus on their health and treatment for kidney disease. The decision was made in consultation with their medical team and has the full support of the production.
Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison will continue in the role of “Mary's Husband” through the remainder of the tour's first year along with Wesley Taylor as “Mary's Teacher,” Pooya Mohseni as “Mary's Chaperone,” and Michael Lepore as “Mary's Husband's Assistant.” Alaska Thunderf*ck will star as “Mary Todd Lincoln” on tour through January 17, 2027. Casting for “Mary Todd Lincoln” for future dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
About Oh, Mary!
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
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