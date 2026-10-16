Listen: Christopher Jackson Sings 'Glide' From THAT PARENTING MUSICAL Album
In addition to Jackson, the album also features Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun.
The second single from That Parenting Musical (Studio Cast Album) is out now! The new track “Glide” is performed by Christopher Jackson, currently back on Broadway starring in Hamilton.
The full album is due in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 23. In addition to Jackson, the album also features Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun. That Parenting Musical, which ran off-Broadway in 2024, features book, music and lyrics by Graham and Kristina Fuller.
Inspired by their real-life parenting journey, Graham and Kristina Fuller set out to write a musical that accurately reflects modern parenting, including all the unique joys and pitfalls. “In 2017, with two children under the age of 6, we found ourselves with a wealth of daily artistic inspiration,” says Graham. “The material, whether comedic, dramatic, or just plain messy, was too good to pass up,” says Kristina. “We thought, 'this can't just be happening to us, right?' What we've learned through writing this show is that what we were going through is, in fact, universal.”
That Parenting Musical features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to '80s rock, Motown to musical theater and more, “all delivered with power and finesse.” The show follows two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on “The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room”; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the “Second Child Blues”; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the “official mom uniform”; Dad discovers he's not the “ice-cream and movie-night cool parent” but rather the “do your homework real parent” amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of an airport bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.
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