Isolation To Creation Docuseries All Episodes Now Available For Streaming On WNET's ALL ARTS

Starting last Summer amidst cancellations, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, itself facing a shuttered theater, forged a path for artists to safely gather, create and perform together again. Pioneering and producing bubble residencies that have since been widely duplicated, over fifty artists entered eight Works & Process bubble residencies in rural Hudson Valley after an unprecedented period of isolation.

To capture this journey, Works & Process produced a four-part docuseries Isolation to Creation, by filmmaker Nic Petry of Dancing Camera, to provide audiences with the rare opportunity to go into the bubbles and behind the scenes to experience the hope, joy, exhilarating physical struggle, and emotional challenges experienced by performers returning to the studio and stage.

The first episode of the series premiered on streaming nationwide on January 27, and the subsequent episodes streamed on February 3, 10, and 17, at 8pm ET, for free on the ALL ARTS app, allarts.org , and also aired in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineups available here). All episodes are now available for streaming at https://allarts.org/programs/isolation-to-creation/.

"Works & Process has always championed artists and their creative process. Even though the pandemic put us on pause, we were adamant that we had to continue to fulfill our mission and creatively and financially support artists," said Caroline Cronson, Producer of Works & Process. "With the pandemic rendering artists so vulnerable, we knew we had to forge a new path forward and share these truly unique and compelling journeys to a wider public, we are proud to partner with ALL ARTS to share these stories of hope and resiliency," said Duke Dang, General Manager of Works & Process.

"We're incredibly proud of the role we play as an amplifier and platform for the arts. So many arts institutions have either had to close their doors or find new innovative ways to present to their audiences this year," said Co-Executive in Charge of ALL ARTS Diane Masciale. "We're honored to have partnered with the Guggenheim's Works & Process to bring Isolation to Creation to viewers across the country for free. It's a perfect example of the beautiful collaboration and creativity that exists in the arts community, especially during hard times," added Senior Director of ALL ARTS Joe Harrell.



Under a medical protocol developed with medical counsel Dr. Wendy S. Ziecheck, and ethical oversight provided by Dr. Robert Klitzman, artists isolated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic gathered in quarantine to work together in Hudson Valley. In partnership with Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Mount Tremper Arts, and Petronio Residency Center through jointly subsidized residencies, eight creative bubbles were created to incubate Works & Process commissions featuring diverse dance cultures, including Afrik, ballet, ballroom, break, flex, Krump, modern, tap, and vogue dance styles, and beatbox. Select projects were performed at the Kaatsbaan Festival to live audiences and were sequenced into filmed performances at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Audiences were invited to witness some of the collaborative work and receive real-time updates on Works & Process social media at Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess).

Episode 1: January 27

Isolation to Creation: A Way Forward

After self-isolation and serial Covid testing, quarantine bubbles are formed for artists to gather, create, and perform safely again. Ephrat Asherie, Les Ballet Afrik, Joshua Bergasse, Sara Mearns, Missing Element, Music from the Sole, and Jamar Roberts.

Episode 2: February 3

Isolation to Creation: Beatbox, Modern, Street, Tap Dance and Afro-Brazilian Rhythm

Artists from Missing Element melding beatbox and breaking, flexn, and Krumping; Music from the Sole fusing tap and Afro-Brazilian rhythms; and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater resident choreographer Jamar Roberts and dancers go back into the studio for the first time.

Episode 3: February 10

Isolation to Creation: Afrik, Ballet, Ballroom, Broadway, Club, House, and Vogue

Ephrat Asherie Dance with club legends, Les Ballet Afrik and ballroom legend Omari Wiles, and Seven Deadly Sins artists Joshua Bergasse, Marc Happel and Sara Mearns go back into the studio for the first time.

Episode 4: February 17

Isolation to Creation: Showtime

After two weeks inside Works & Process bubble residencies, projects culminate in live performances at Kaatsbaan Festival and filmed video at Lincoln Center, previewing future premiere performances at the Guggenheim, once it is safe for all to gather.

Lead support for Works & Process Bubble Residencies and Isolation to Creation provided by Works & Process Board of Directors and Anh-Tuyet Nguyen and Robert Pollock, with additional support from Jonna Mackin.

The filming of Isolation to Creation was supported in part by the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Featured Bubble Residency Artists include:

Find more information at www.worksandprocess.org.

Once conditions are deemed safe for audiences and artists to gather, the live premieres and showings of projects featured in Isolation to Creation will be presented at the Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process 2021 season.