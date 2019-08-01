AIN'T TOO PROUD
Click Here for More Articles on AIN'T TOO PROUD

Is AIN'T TOO PROUD Headed For The West End?

Aug. 1, 2019  
Is AIN'T TOO PROUD Headed For The West End?

Broadway's Tony Award-winning bio musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, could be preparing to cross the pond.

According to a new report, director, Des McAnuff, is currently in the process of scouting theaters for a London transfer in late 2020 or possibly sooner!

No other details are available at this time.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Olivier Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, and two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff bring you this thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal. Iconic hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and the signature dance moves that made the "Classic Five" Temptations part of our cultural history forever.

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

  • PBS To Present An Encore of HAROLD PRINCE: THE DIRECTOR'S LIFE
  • Is AIN'T TOO PROUD Headed For The West End?
  • ALMOST FAMOUS Musical To Feature Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer'
  • Aisha Jawando To Lead TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Beginning October 8

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup