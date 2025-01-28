Irish Band Lúnasa to Perform Live At Sony Hall in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated Irish band Lúnasa will bring their distinctive blend of traditional Irish music and original compositions to NYC on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8:00 pm. at Sony Hall. The show features two guest artists and legends of Irish music - Dublin folk singer and bouzouki player, Daoirí Farrell, and Co. Tyrone banjo and fiddler player Cathal Hayden. The show is part of Lúnasa's major coast-to-coast tour that includes 27 cities across the United States during February and March 2025.

Farrell, considered one of the most important folk singers to come out of Ireland in recent years, is a winner of multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and RTE Folk Awards in Ireland. Hayden, who has long been recognized as one of Ireland's greatest traditional instrumentalists on both banjo and fiddle, is the founder of the band Four Men and a Dog and in recent years has been touring with Irish folk icon Christy Moore and in a trio with De Danann accordion virtuoso Mairtin O'Connor.

Lúnasa's current lineup features: Trevor Hutchinson, who achieved fame as the bassist with the The Waterboys and Sharon Shannon: piper Cillian Vallely who was a member of Riverdance and recorded with Bruce Springsteen; Kevin Crawford, considered one of Ireland's greatest flute players, who was a member of Moving Cloud: award-winning ﬁddler Sean Smyth, who performed with Donal Lunny's legendary Coolﬁn and accordionist Alan Kelly; Guitarist Ed Boyd who made a name for himself in the UK folk scene with bands such as Flook, Kate Rusby, and Cara Dillon.

Lúnasa continues to tour in support of their tenth album, Live in Kyoto (2024, Lúnasa Records), a release of new materials recorded live over three nights in Japan's iconic Taku Taku club. The Boston Irish Reporter has said the CD "demonstrates beyond any shadow of a doubt that, wherever their explorations take this band, the pillars on which Lúnasa is built - superlative musicianship, taste, and craft - remain as strong as ever and are its defining assets."

Show info:

Lúnasa with Special Guests Cathal Hayden and Daoirí Farrell

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Sony Hall | 235 W 46th St | New York, NY 10036

Tickets: $65 Advance / $75 Day of Show

Link: https://sonyhall.com/events/lunasa/?id=17972

Band Members:

Cillian Vallely, uilleann pipes

Kevin Crawford, whistle

Trevor Hutchinson, bass

Ed Boyd, guitar

Sean Smyth, fiddle

Daoirí Farrell, singer (special guest)

Cathal Hayden, fiddle & banjo (special guest)