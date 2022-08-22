Irish Band ALL FOLK'D UP To Perform At Connolly's Times Square, September 15

Contemporary Irish Folk-Rock group, All Folk'd Up, were originally formed in Dublin by banjo virtuoso and lead singer Pauric Mohan while studying for a Music Degree there.

He soon brought in younger brother Barry and other members to bolster the band's line-up. After polishing their live set with a full band line up, All Folk'd Up soon landed themselves a residency at Dublin's world famous Temple Bar, developing a devoted and impassioned fanbase along the way. From those early days in Dublin the band have evolved and captured fans from all over the world. Sell out shows ensued in Ireland and the UK, and the band have impressed festival audiences in Europe, America, Germany and Spain throughout their tenure.

All Folk'd Up have garnered a reputation as one of the best bands on the Irish folk circuit with a unique ability to rework old Irish folk and traditional songs, sprinkling their own modern and up-tempo twist; fans have become accustomed to hearing bouncing melodies, enticing lyrical stories, vintage Folk-Rock sounds with jaw-dropping banjo progressions.

The band released their hugely successful self-titled debut album in 2013 and, after extensive touring, All Folk'd Up released their enormously popular follow up 'Draw Back the Curtain' in 2016. With the imposition of lockdowns in 2020 - 2021 the band recorded and live streamed a show from County Armagh on St. Patrick's Day, later releasing the recording as a live album, 'Live At The Market Place'. Recording is currently underway for the group's third studio album for release in the autumn.

2022 is looking like a pinnacle year for the band with early performances including 'Tradfest' in January and a debut Arena performance at the SSE Arena, Belfast at the 'Farmers Bash' festival. The band are gearing up to stun crowds on the festival circuit in Ireland and the UK this summer and now in the US in September.

For more info go to https://www.allfolkdup.ie/.