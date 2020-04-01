Intrinsic Theatre's May Play Series Goes Digital

Intrinsic Theatre Company will present its annual new works festival May Play Series in a virtual format this year over concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. Intrinsic will be recording the works-in-progress and releasing them as audio podcasts each week.

The festival will, as always, showcase works by Chicagoland playwrights and voiced by Chicagoland actors. However this season's new, digital format will conclude with an interview between that week's playwright and Intrinsic's Creative Director and Director of May Play Series, David Lew Cooper in place of the traditional roundtable discussion.

As its name suggests, the May Play Series has traditionally only been presented during the month of May. This year, Intrinsic will extend the recording and releasing of new works until the COVID-19 crisis begins to subside. While May's productions will feature works and actors from the Chicagoland area, additional episodes will be expanded to include playwrights and actors worldwide.

For more information on the May Play Series, visit IntrinsicTheatreCompany.com/MayPlaySeries. To submit works-in-progress for consideration, please e-mail the script along with a brief synopsis and cast overview to MayPlaySeries@IntrinsicTheatreCompany.com.





