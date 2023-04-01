Intrepid Museum's FREE FRIDAYS Series Kicks Off On Friday, April 28

The Intrepid Museum's Free Fridays are back with fun-filled activities and educational experiences! The 2022 series will kick off on Friday, April 28, at the Intrepid Museum located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue). Events begin at 5:00pm, with free general admission for all visitors through 9:00pm.

On the last Friday of April, June, July, August and September, the Intrepid Museum will open its doors for FREE! Visitors can explore the Museum and enjoy a variety of free after-hours programming.

This month, visitors can head to the Space Shuttle Pavilion for a panel discussion about art in space featuring former NASA astronaut Nicole Stott and Inspiration4 astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor, moderated by former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino. A live stream of the panel will be available on Facebook and YouTube.

Visitors can also hear from C Bangs, the artist behind the holographic art displayed on the new temporary exhibit in the Space Shuttle Pavilion, Postcards from Earth: Holograms on an Interstellar Journey. The exhibit showcases an inspiring collaboration between science and art as a means to reach other star systems at speeds never thought to be achievable.

Museum Educators will be on hand with interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. Local astronomers will be on the flight deck with high-powered telescopes to help visitors navigate the night sky and answer questions about astronomy and stargazing. Guests are welcome to bring their own binoculars or look through the telescopes of the experts.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be available for select Intrepid Museum demonstrations, the Art in Space Panel, and telescope viewing on the flight deck.

Sign up for a reminder here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intrepid-museum-presents-astronomy-night-tickets-591852756527

There's something for everyone during Free Fridays. Please refer to detailed program descriptions for registration requirements. There will be no access to the submarine Growler or Concorde during Free Fridays. Last entry is 8:30pm. Program schedule is subject to change. For updated Free Fridays info, visit www.intrepidmuseum.org.

Free Fridays are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Free Fridays are supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

About the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a private non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided nuclear missile submarine. The Museum is one of the world's most unique cultural institutions illuminating the intersection of history and innovation through the people who lived it and the technology that made extraordinary accomplishments possible.

The mission of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through its collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth.

