Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Interview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE Prequel

The first two episodes of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies are now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso are bringing Grease to a new generation in Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+!

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Joining them in the new series is Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman ("Only Murders in the Building") as Asst. Principal McGee.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes ("Atypical," "Minx"), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode. Alethea Jones ("Made for Love," "Dollface," "Evil") directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Fukuhara and Notartomaso to discuss how their musical theatre training prepared them for the new series, what muical numbers they're most looking forward to other people seeing, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





Related Stories
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Photo
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' for Mrs. Maisel's third season.
2022 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards Recipients Announced Photo
2022 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards Recipients Announced
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the award recipients for 2022. See the full list here!
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes Begins Previews Tomorrow Photo
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes Begins Previews Tomorrow
Broadway previews begin tomorrow, Friday, April 7 for Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Talk SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
Video: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Talk SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and ’70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share