Interview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE Prequel

Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso are bringing Grease to a new generation in Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+!

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Joining them in the new series is Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman ("Only Murders in the Building") as Asst. Principal McGee.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes ("Atypical," "Minx"), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode. Alethea Jones ("Made for Love," "Dollface," "Evil") directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Fukuhara and Notartomaso to discuss how their musical theatre training prepared them for the new series, what muical numbers they're most looking forward to other people seeing, and more.

Watch the new interview here: