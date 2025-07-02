Interview: Joseph Keegan on 'Heart and Curiosity' in the MR. PUPPY World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of Mr. Puppy The Musical, a heartwarming new show inspired by the beloved apparel brand, will play a limited 16-performance run from Sunday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at AMT Theater.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Mr. Puppy himself, the show's star Joseph Keegan, about what he hopes kids will take away from the production, the diversity of cultures in the show, and more. Read the full interview here!

What can audiences expect to see from this show?

Audiences can expect a show that is full of curiosity, celebration, resilience, bright colors, and fun props! Mr. Puppy the Musical brings a child’s wildest dreams to reality, and the audiences can expect an adventure full of dancing, singing, and friendship!

Mr. Puppy is all about chasing your dreams, even when others doubt you. How do you personally relate to Mr. Puppy’s journey?

I heavily relate to Mr. Puppy, especially in the circumstance of feeling “trapped” and wanting to break free and follow my dreams. I grew up always wanting to live and perform in New York City, and I finally got to move here two years ago, and to now be performing this incredible show feels surreal. I get to do what I love in a city I love, it is truly a dream come true and I feel so lucky.

What was your initial reaction when you were offered the title role in Mr. Puppy The Musical? What excited you most about stepping into this role?

My initial reaction was a huge smile with happy tears! I remember sitting in a stairwell of my dorm answering the phone call, because I didn’t want to wake up my roommate that morning. I had an overwhelming surge of emotions, and immediately called my family and texted my best friends. Mr. Puppy is such a dream come true, there is so much heart and curiosity behind this character, and the thing I was and am most excited about stepping into this role was the learning experience.

This is my Off-Broadway debut, and getting to work alongside this incredible ensemble and skilled creative team has been a blessing. I also want to say that I have learned so much about different cultures throughout this process! I don’t want to spoil too much of the show, but Mr. Puppy explores many different places throughout the world, and many of the actors in the show have first-hand experiences of those cultures and locations. So, getting to learn from these fellow actors has been the most eye-opening and inspirational experience. I also want to say I am so grateful to have this amazing cast by my side: A huge shoutout to Mariko, Anja, Angela, Beatriz, Jamiel, Daniel, Liana, and Kyle!

What has it been like helping to originate a role in a world premiere? What were rehearsals like?

This process has been the most fulfilling adventure I have gotten to embark on. I have been pushed in ways I haven’t been before, I have gotten to see my work ethic get put to the test, and I have been blessed to have a creative team that lets me bring forward my own ideas for Mr. Puppy in collaboration with theirs- a huge shout out to Jonathan, David, Mike, Saul, and Angela! Rehearsals have been so fun and productive, it is an extremely professional setting and I am grateful to be introduced to this at age 20. Our Assistant director Sydney, production stage manager Connor, stage manager Samantha, and Production assistant Abbs welcomed our cast with open arms and helped us move smoothly into this rehearsal process.

What message do you hope audiences, especially young ones, take away from Mr. Puppy’s story?

I hope audiences are able to relate themselves to a character in the show. The main reason I do theatre in general is to connect with audiences. If I can make just one kid in this audience decide to chase their dreams then I have done my job, and I am hoping all of the audiences can relate to a character or scenario in the show and use this magical story to help them through it! The diversity in our show also will touch the lives of many children and audiences that get to come, and I am excited for all kinds of children to see performers that look like them. It confirms that theatre is a celebration of all kinds of talent and artistry.



Photo credit: Santiago Felipe

