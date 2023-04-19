Interview: BAD CINDERELLA's Morgan Higgins Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in the New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical

Morgan Higgins is currently making her Broadway debut as Marie in Bad Cinderella!

Higgins is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, whose work can be seen in 'Lost in the West' (Nickelodeon), 'Mr. Student Body President' (Amazon), and more.

In the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month, Higgins tells us what it means to her to be originating a role in the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, her favorite part about her character Marie, and much more!

Read the full interview and check out photography by BroadwayWorld's own Jennifer Broski below!

You are making your Broadway debut with Bad Cinderella. What were your first thoughts when you found out you booked it?

Well, obviously, it's an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, so I was pretty in shock. I remember going into the audition room and being like, "I'm just to have fun, because there is no way I am going to book this show. I just can't imagine little me being in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical." I was extremely surprised, and I was extremely elated!

Usually you go in for a lot of different material before booking your debut, and so I always kind of thought I would replace someone in a show, like Dear Evan Hansen, or Aladdin, or something like that. So, to be able to originate something, and have it be an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, and have it be a principal role, is pretty surreal. When my parents got married, 'All I Ask of You' was sung at their wedding, so the fact that I'm in this show is not only a big deal for me, but for them. It's pretty cool!

What is your favorite part about your character Marie?

I think she has the best arc in the show, I love that she starts in a very different place than where she ends up. When everybody meets her she's this snarky, vapid, sassy girl, who seems like she doesn't have a lot to her. And at the end you see that she has actually more similarity to Cinderella than anyone else in the show. She is an outsider in her own home, in the sense of she is not the favorite child, she is always trying to impress her mother. And at the end she's like, "You know what? I don't care, I'm just going to do my own thing!" And I think that is really nice to play a character that starts somewhere and ends somewhere completely different.

What has it been like working with this company?

I love everyone so much! You never really know what you're going to get when you do a job, whether that be in theatre or elsewhere, and every single person in this show is just so kind, and such a joy to be around. My friends are like, "So, tell us the drama," and I'm like, "There is no drama! Everybody is so great!" It's truly amazing to be able to work with them every day, and I think that the audiences can feel the synergy on and off the stage, and that's really special.

Do you have a favorite on stage moment?

I love my solo, I have a solo in the second act called 'Ego Has A Price', which is really cool! It's one of the only times that I really get to interact with everybody else in the cast, and just have a good time and let go.

What did it feel like on opening night when you took that bow?

It's so interesting, the whole preview into opening period, because you kind of do the debut technically when previews happen, but it's reiterated on opening. And that night was just crazy, it was a crazy red carpet! And then we did the show, and honestly it was just like, "I can't believe I'm here, and I can't believe all of these people just saw me perform!" It was a great night altogether. And that night with my family was special as well because they watched me go through it. Definitely a full circle moment.

What would you like to say to people who are planning to come see Bad Cinderella?

I think you should go to Bad Cinderella expecting to have a really fun time. We want audiences to be able to go the theater and have that escape from real life, even though there are great messages in the show, but we want people to go and have a great time in a world where there is a lot going on. We want them to enjoy themselves.