Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: BAD CINDERELLA's Morgan Higgins Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in the New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical

Interview: BAD CINDERELLA's Morgan Higgins Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in the New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical

Higgins shares what it means to her to be originating a role in a Broadway show, and much more.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Morgan Higgins is currently making her Broadway debut as Marie in Bad Cinderella!

Higgins is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, whose work can be seen in 'Lost in the West' (Nickelodeon), 'Mr. Student Body President' (Amazon), and more.

In the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month, Higgins tells us what it means to her to be originating a role in the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, her favorite part about her character Marie, and much more!

Read the full interview and check out photography by BroadwayWorld's own Jennifer Broski below!

You are making your Broadway debut with Bad Cinderella. What were your first thoughts when you found out you booked it?

Well, obviously, it's an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, so I was pretty in shock. I remember going into the audition room and being like, "I'm just to have fun, because there is no way I am going to book this show. I just can't imagine little me being in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical." I was extremely surprised, and I was extremely elated!

Usually you go in for a lot of different material before booking your debut, and so I always kind of thought I would replace someone in a show, like Dear Evan Hansen, or Aladdin, or something like that. So, to be able to originate something, and have it be an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, and have it be a principal role, is pretty surreal. When my parents got married, 'All I Ask of You' was sung at their wedding, so the fact that I'm in this show is not only a big deal for me, but for them. It's pretty cool!

Bad Cinderella

What is your favorite part about your character Marie?

I think she has the best arc in the show, I love that she starts in a very different place than where she ends up. When everybody meets her she's this snarky, vapid, sassy girl, who seems like she doesn't have a lot to her. And at the end you see that she has actually more similarity to Cinderella than anyone else in the show. She is an outsider in her own home, in the sense of she is not the favorite child, she is always trying to impress her mother. And at the end she's like, "You know what? I don't care, I'm just going to do my own thing!" And I think that is really nice to play a character that starts somewhere and ends somewhere completely different.

What has it been like working with this company?

I love everyone so much! You never really know what you're going to get when you do a job, whether that be in theatre or elsewhere, and every single person in this show is just so kind, and such a joy to be around. My friends are like, "So, tell us the drama," and I'm like, "There is no drama! Everybody is so great!" It's truly amazing to be able to work with them every day, and I think that the audiences can feel the synergy on and off the stage, and that's really special.

Bad Cinderella

Do you have a favorite on stage moment?

I love my solo, I have a solo in the second act called 'Ego Has A Price', which is really cool! It's one of the only times that I really get to interact with everybody else in the cast, and just have a good time and let go.

What did it feel like on opening night when you took that bow?

It's so interesting, the whole preview into opening period, because you kind of do the debut technically when previews happen, but it's reiterated on opening. And that night was just crazy, it was a crazy red carpet! And then we did the show, and honestly it was just like, "I can't believe I'm here, and I can't believe all of these people just saw me perform!" It was a great night altogether. And that night with my family was special as well because they watched me go through it. Definitely a full circle moment.

What would you like to say to people who are planning to come see Bad Cinderella?

I think you should go to Bad Cinderella expecting to have a really fun time. We want audiences to be able to go the theater and have that escape from real life, even though there are great messages in the show, but we want people to go and have a great time in a world where there is a lot going on. We want them to enjoy themselves.

Bad Cinderella






Related Stories
Video: BAD CINDERELLAs Linedy Genao Gets Red Carpet Surprise Photo
Video: BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy Genao Gets Red Carpet Surprise
Watch Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao get a sweet surprise on the show's opening night red carpet.
Savy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For Sunday Shows Photo
Savy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For Sunday Shows
Savy Jackson, the Cinderella alternate in Bad Cinderella, will be going on as Cinderella tonight (March 28) and on all Sunday performances starting this weekend! 
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night
See photos of stars as they arrive on the Bad Cinderella opening night red carpet!
Interview: Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter Talks BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Interview: Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter Talks BAD CINDERELLA
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Bad Cinderella choreographer, JoAnn M. Hunter!

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz


Interview: Janine LaManna Talks Starring in WOMAN OF THE YEAR at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater CompanyInterview: Janine LaManna Talks Starring in WOMAN OF THE YEAR at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
April 19, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Janine LaManna, who is starring in Woman of the Year at J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company!
Interview: BAD CINDERELLA's Morgan Higgins Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in the New Andrew Lloyd Webber MusicalInterview: BAD CINDERELLA's Morgan Higgins Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in the New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical
April 19, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Morgan Higgins, who is currently making hier Broadway debut as Marie in Bad Cinderella!
Interview: Alessandro Camon is Bringing the Urgency of the Climate Crisis to the Stage With SCINTILLAInterview: Alessandro Camon is Bringing the Urgency of the Climate Crisis to the Stage With SCINTILLA
April 12, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Academy Award nominated screenwriter and film producer Alessandro Camon, as he discusses the world premiere of his play SCINTILLA at The Road Theatre Company.
Interview: Brothers Nicholas & Jonathan Christopher Share What Performing Together in SWEENEY TODD Means to ThemInterview: Brothers Nicholas & Jonathan Christopher Share What Performing Together in SWEENEY TODD Means to Them
April 10, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with brothers Nicholas and Jonathan Christopher as they discuss performing on Broadway together in Sweeney Todd.
Interview: Colin Hanlon is Bringing SPELLING BEE Into 2023 at George Street PlayhouseInterview: Colin Hanlon is Bringing SPELLING BEE Into 2023 at George Street Playhouse
April 3, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Colin Hanlon as he discusses directing THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse.
share