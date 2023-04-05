Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Interview: Ann Harada & Jaime Camil on Returning to SCHMIGADOON! For Season Two

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season two are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Ann Harada and Jaime Camil are back for a new season of Schmigadoon!

The first two episodes of the new season are now streaming on Apple TV+, taking audiences to Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

BroadwayWorld sat down with the pair who discussed why filming the show is like being in a "theatre company," hints of their season one characters coming through in their season two characters, and what the expect from the rest of the season. Watch the video interview now!

Watch the new interview here:





Related Stories
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON Photo
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON
The video clip, from the second episode “Doorway To Where,” features Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, and Aaron Tveit. In the clip, Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, referencing the character of Billy Flynn from Chicago and the recently gender-bent character of Bobbie from the 2021 revival of Company.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Cecily Strong & Keegan Michael-Key Are Gearing Up for SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Photo
Interview: Cecily Strong & Keegan Michael-Key Are Gearing Up for SCHMIGADOON! Season 2
Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Watch a video of Key and Strong discussing what to expect from the new season, their favorite musical numbers, and more.
Video: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Role Photo
Video: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Role
BroadwayWorld sat down with Jane Krakowski to discuss her initial reaction to the new season, what it was like honoring musicals like Chicago and Company, why filming her musical number was one of the best days of her career, and what musical she would like to live in. Watch the new interview video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood LegendTim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend
April 5, 2023

After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season TwoAll of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
April 5, 2023

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIESInterview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
April 4, 2023

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'
April 4, 2023

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMATainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA
April 4, 2023

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
share