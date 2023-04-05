Interview: Ann Harada & Jaime Camil on Returning to SCHMIGADOON! For Season Two

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Ann Harada and Jaime Camil are back for a new season of Schmigadoon!

The first two episodes of the new season are now streaming on Apple TV+, taking audiences to Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

BroadwayWorld sat down with the pair who discussed why filming the show is like being in a "theatre company," hints of their season one characters coming through in their season two characters, and what the expect from the rest of the season. Watch the video interview now!

Watch the new interview here: