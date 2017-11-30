International Bestseller THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN to Receive Stage Adaptation

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that Paula Hawkins international bestselling novel The Girl on the Train will receive a stage adaptation.

The adapted script is written by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. The play is scheduled to run at Leeds' West Yorkshire Playhouse. Joe Murphy will direct. Performances begin May 12.

The Girl on the Train tells the story of Rachel. Reeling from a recent divorce and searching to preoccupy her days, Rachel Watson spends her weekday commute to and from Manhattan quietly gazing out the train windows. Every morning and evening, she relives memories from just outside the home once shared with now ex-husband Tom, who now lives there with his new wife, and Their Baby.

To distract herself from a secret addiction that causes unsettling blackouts, Rachel becomes intrigued by the occupants of another house on the route, 15 Beckett Road a few doors down from her former one. There, blissfully unaware that a stranger is watching so longingly, the seemingly perfect couple Megan and Scott go about the distance of suburban life.

For months, Rachel has stolen glimpses of the stunning Megan and handsome Scott as they sip morning coffee by their windows or laugh on their porch at nighttimeand imagined how idyllic their world must be. The seemingly carefree young woman is the portrait of everything that Rachel tried to be during her years with Tom, in a marriage from which she refuses to let go.

One day, on her way into the city, the inebriated Rachel witnesses something so shocking in Megan and Scott's backyard that it rocks her to the core. Soon after, when news breaks that the young woman has gone missing and is feared dead, Rachel decides to come forward and tell the police. But can she trust what she thinks she witnessed, or is she entangled in the crime itself? When one voyeur crosses the dangerous line between concerned and obsessed, she will either find the real killeror discover that there is innocent blood on her own hands.





Related Articles