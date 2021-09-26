2020 Tony Awards: Live Reactions from Inside the Winner's Circle!

The Tony Awards are back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you the insider scoop from the virtual Winner's Room!

David Alan Grier - Best Performance By A Featured Actor in a Play, A Soldier's Play

"What it means for me today is much bigger than me, it means our industry has a way forward. I remember getting on the plane on March 16, 2020 and I did not know if I'd already done my last performance on Broadway and I didn't see a path forward because theatre is such an intimate art. And I just went home. I lost faith, I gained faith, I lost faith, I gained faith, and finally, there was a path forward and I'm just happy for everyone. In the theater. Who works in the restaurants. The stagehands. Costumers. It affects so many people and its such an integral part of New York, there is nothing like live theatre in New York on Broadway. I've done it all sorts of crazy ways and this is the best. It always has been. So I'm happy for the industry, that there's a path forward."

