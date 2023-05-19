Inside The 2023 Drama League Fellows Dinner at Sardi's

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the day before the Drama League Awards, Drama League President Bonnie Comley and husband/Tony Winner Stewart F. Lane welcomed the 2023 Directing Fellows at Sardis in New York City's Time Square (the center of Broadway)!

The Directing Fellows Dinner marked the start of Professionals Week in New York City, where the directing fellows were placed with working professionals across the country. Many fellows are placed in positions and will be mentored by The Drama League Directors Project Fellow Alumni working in the industry.

The 2023 Drama League Directors Project has chosen fourteen directors for fellowships, assistantships, and residencies. The recipients include NJ Agwuna, Héctor Alvarez, Nehprii Amenii, Michelle Chan, Justin Emeka, Lyam B. Gabel, Diego González, Nadia Guevara, Alex Keegan, Ann Kreitman, Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Vanessa Ogbuehi, Ibi Owolabi and. EJ Soto.

At the dinner and on hand to share their advice included Tony-Winning Producer/Publicist Irene Gandy, Producer Catalin Stelian-Shanks, Drama League Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Drama League Artistic Coordinator Patrick Anthony Surillo, Drama League Board President/Tony Winner Bonnie Comley and Tony Winner/BroadwayHD CEO Stewart F. Lane. In addition, Tony nominees Kumiko Yoshii, Townsend Teague, Lamar Richardson, Manny Klausner, and other award-winning theater-makers Nilan, Riki Kane Larimer, Catalin Stelian, Andrew Coopman, and Barbara Von Borstel. Additional producers Willette Klausner and Rose Caiola were also in attendance!

Check out pictures from the dinner below (taken by Catalin Stelian / Catalin Media)

Learn More about The Drama League at their website: www.DramaLeague.org

Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui, EJ Soto, Vanessa Ogbuehi, Diego González, Nadia Guevara, Nilan, Ann Kreitman, Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley, Ibi Owolabi, Lyam B. Gabel, Alex Keegan, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Nehprii Amenii, Jessica Natalie Smith, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Héctor Alvarez

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Andrew Coopman, Bevin Ross & Nilan

Alex Keegan, Andrew Coopman & Ann Kreitman

Nehprii Amenii & Nilan

Diego Gonzalez, Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Lyam B. Gabel & James Blinken

Kumiko Yoshii & Barbara von Borstel

Ibi Owolabi, Bonnie Comley & Lamar Richardson

Barbara von Borstel, Rose Caiola, Kumiko Yoshii, Lamar Richardson, Bonnie Comley, Riki Kane Larimer & Stewart F. Lane

Alex Keegan, Vanessa Ogbuehi, Townsend Teague

Nadia Guevara & Rose Caiola

Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane

Irene Gandy, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Lamar Richardson & Vanessa Ogbuehi