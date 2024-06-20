Industry Presentations of New Works Starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Andy Mientus, and More Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new invitation-only presentations will be hosted of developmental works featuring Broadway talent.

Like Father, a new musical with Book, Music & Lyrics by Jacob Ryan Smith with Caroline Pernick and directed by Emilio Ramos, will take place in Manhattan on Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, co-produced by Allie Kench and Madison Thompson; on Thursday, June 27, 2024, a reading of the new play We Shall Be Monsters written by April Lavalle and directed by Melissa Crespo will take place in Manhattan, co-produced by Allie Kench.

LIKE FATHER,

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jacob Ryan Smith with Caroline Pernick

Directed by Emilio Ramos

Invite-Only Presentation June 23 and June 24, 2024

Like Father, is a coming-of-age psychological thriller musical about Chris, the teenage daughter of a serial killer. After her father’s arrest, she is forced to navigate moving in with a mother she's never known, a true-crime podcast about her father going viral, and her fear that she may not be as different from him as she’d hoped. Like father, like daughter... right? Like Father, explores themes of found vs biological family, recovery from trauma, and America’s addiction to true-crime.

Like Father, will feature Desi Oakley, Nasia Thomas, Nathaniel Stampley, Ben Davis, Juliette Redden, and Ishmael Gonzalez, with Ella Laoreading stage directions.

The creative team also includes Music Director Alejandro Senior, Assistant Director Gabi Carrubba, Stage Manager Tia Harewood-Millington, and Assistant Stage Manager Hannah Frye-Ginsberg, with Music Assistant & Copyist Nick Kassoy. Casting is by Leigh Ann Smith and Conrad Woolfe of Indigo Casting. Like Father, was a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill New Music Theater Festival and the winner of the inaugural Open Jar Musical Shark Tank. The show is presented by Howard Alter of Happy Recap Productions, Allie Kench and Madison Thompson.

WE SHALL BE MONSTERS

Written by April Lavalle

Directed by Melissa Crespo

Invite-Only Presentation June 27, 2024

In the summer of 1816, some of the world’s most famous writers gathered in Switzerland on holiday. By the end of their trip, they will all have burned their diaries, hiding the secrets and scandals that occurred within the walls of Villa Diadoti forever. We Shall Be Monsters imagines what might have happened when Frankenstein author Mary Shelley was stuck inside for a summer with her married lover Percy (who had slept with her stepsister), her stepsister Claire (who was seducing the famous poet Lord Byron), Lord Byron (who was torturing the physician Dr. Polidori), and Dr. Polidori (who may have been in love with Mary). Amidst the nights charged with personal conflict and creative fervor, Mary managed to pen a novel that changed the course of literary history forever.

The reading stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Midori Francis, Andy Mientus, Helen J. Shen, and Scott Redmond, with Alex Boniello reading stage directions.

Howard Alter and Allie Kench of Happy Recap Productions produce.

Industry members interested in attending either reading can email Allie Kench at alliekench@gmail.com.

Happy Recap most recently served as Co-Producer on Gun & Powder, the New York Times’ Critics Pick that premiered at Papermill Playhouse earlier this year, and as Lead Producer on Relapse at Theatre Row. They also serve as co-producers on the highly anticipated upcoming productions of Job, the Audra McDonald-led revival of Gypsy, and investors in Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, alongside current West End production Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour and investors in Next To Normal.