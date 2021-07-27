Inaugural Target ALS Rebecca Luker Courage Award Announced

Target ALS and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. today announced the establishment of the inaugural Target ALS Rebecca Luker Courage Award. The award will spotlight individuals who have demonstrated a courageous spirit and made a positive impact on the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) community over the past year.

Rebecca Luker, a renowned Broadway musical theater star for more than 30 years, died from complications with ALS at the age of 59 in December 2020. Luker, known by friends and fans as Becca, performed in nine Broadway shows and numerous off-Broadway productions, as well as shows across the country. Known for her clear, crystalline soprano voice, she recorded several albums.

"We have dedicated ourselves to a singular focus - helping patients," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTPA. "While we strive for the advancement of ALS research and treatment, we are stronger when fighting together with our advocacy partners and many members of the ALS community. We are tremendously honored to present the Target ALS Rebecca Luker Courage Award to members of the ALS community who tackle seemingly impossible challenges with a tenacious spirit."

To honor the life and legacy of Luker, Target ALS presented "Becca" in May 2021, a musical tribute to benefit ALS research, with support from MTPA. The concert raised $150,000 for ALS research.

"Because Rebecca's story and courageous spirit resonates with so many, we, together with MTPA, were inspired to celebrate individuals making a difference in the fight against ALS," said Manish Raisinghani, MBBS, Ph.D., CEO of Target ALS. "We look forward to receiving entries and reading who the ALS community feels is deserving of this award. There are so many individuals making a difference, we look forward to seeing the nominations."

In addition to the main Courage Award, there also will be an "Unsung Hero" category and up to three "Awards of Recognition."

During the months of July, August and September, community members can nominate individuals for the Rebecca Luker Courage Award by visiting www.TargetALS.org. A five-person selection committee, made up of members of the Broadway and ALS community, will review nominations based on predetermined selection criteria and alignment with the principles of the Target ALS Innovation Ecosystem, which has revolutionized the ALS research landscape since 2013. Specifically, these criteria will include:

- Innovation: Does this person have a unique approach to the fight against ALS and/or have they contributed something new?

- Collaboration: Has this person's approach rallied others to join them and has that collaboration enhanced the outcome of their efforts?

- Impact: Has this person's efforts had a significant impact, reaching or exceeding a particular goal?

- Reach: Has their work influenced many people and/or a significant portion of their target audiences?

Nominations will close on September 30, 2021 and winners will be announced in Fall 2021.

"I'm extremely proud that Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America and Target ALS chose to honor Rebecca with an award that recognizes individuals who are making a real difference in the lives of families affected by ALS," said Danny Burstein, Luker's husband and seven-time Tony award nominee. "Rebecca did everything she could while she was with us to raise awareness of ALS and funds for a cure. While we are heartbroken that the proper therapies and a cure weren't discovered in time for Rebecca, knowing her legacy of advocacy will be honored this way brings great solace to our family."