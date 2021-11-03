Inaugural Noël Coward Foundation Fellowship Announced

The Noël Coward Foundation and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts have announced the inaugural Noël Coward Fellowship, created in honour of Noël Coward and marking the centenary of Coward's first visit to New York in 1921.

The Fellowship will support a scholar working on a project related to Noël Coward or his work who would benefit from direct access to the archives at the Library's Billy Rose Theatre Division, which has a significant collection of Coward items. The Fellowship, which allows these items to be examined as a related group for the first time, will be awarded in 2022 for a period of one year. The Fellow's project will culminate in a public presentation of their research as well as an exhibition at the Library of their work. The fellowship confers a stipend of $10,000 for travel and living expenses in New York City. Full details of the application process can be found at https://www.nypl.org/fellowships/noel-coward and the deadline for submissions is 31 December 2021.

The Library and the Noël Coward Foundation have enjoyed many years of close collaboration most notably in 1999, the Noël Coward Centenary Year, and in 2012 with the acclaimed exhibition Star Quality: The World of Noël Coward, which was mounted at the Library's Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center.

Speaking about the inaugural Fellowship, Alan Brodie, Chair of the Noël Coward Foundation said:

"It is fitting to be announcing an inaugural Fellowship in this, the 100th year since Noël Coward's first visit to New York City, a place where he came to love and where so many of his plays have been performed over the past century. The Foundation is delighted to be continuing to carry on Coward's commitment to supporting charitable causes and encouraging emerging artists and scholars of the Arts. Our collaboration with the NYPL has been extremelysuccessful over many years and we look forward to our partnership continuing in the years ahead."

Jennifer Schantz, Executive Director of the Library for the Performing Arts said:

"The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has enjoyed our long association with the Noël Coward Foundation, and we are very pleased that the first dedicated fellowship for our Theatre Division has grown out of this collaboration. I am grateful to the Foundation for their support and excited to see the work our first fellow will create using our archives."

Further information https://www.noelcoward.com/