Inaugural Kaatsbaan Weekend Photography Residency Begins This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What About Love? is Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's first-ever Weekend Photography Residency, happening Friday, October 10th to Sunday, October 12, 2025. The photography residency is an immersive experience led by celebrated photographers David Hilliard and Elinor Carucci.

Photographers who are looking to reconnect with their creative voice, forge meaningful bonds, and deepen their practice are encouraged to register. The weekend takes place onsite at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583. Boarding and Day passes are available and reservations are required.

The weekend also includes a special public conversation on Saturday evening with MacArthur Fellow and acclaimed photographer Dawoud Bey, and Sophie Landres, Curator + Exhibitions Manager, The Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz. The event will be held in the Black Box Theater with an hour-long conversation and a reception to follow in the Lobby Gallery afterward. Books by all three photographers will be for sale.

The What About Love? Weekend Photo Residency includes artist lectures, group portfolio reviews for each participant, photoshoots with instructors, slide lectures, writing exercises, and group critiques. Participants can expect:

A better/new understanding of what they're drawn to photograph and more understanding as to how they make and shape their work

A better understanding as to how they speak and write about what they create

Understanding and controlling the technical choices they make to shape their images

Understanding the motifs they use within their work

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit https://kaatsbaan.org/what-about-love-photography-residency

About the Artists

David Hilliard creates large-scale multi-paneled color photographs, often based on his life or the lives of people around him. His panoramas direct the viewer's gaze across the image surface, allowing narrative, time, and space to unfold. David received his BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art and MFA from the Yale University School of Art. He worked for many years as an assistant professor at Yale University, where he also directed the undergraduate photo department. He currently teaches in Boston at the Massachusetts College of Art & Design and Lesley Art + Design. He also leads photography workshops throughout the country.

David exhibits his photographs both nationally and internationally, and has been the recipient of numerous awards such as the Fulbright Grant and Guggenheim Fellowship. His photographs can be found in many important collections including the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.. His work is widely published and is represented by the Yancey Richardson Gallery in New York, Jackson Fine Art in Atlanta, and The Schoolhouse Gallery in Provincetown, MA.

Elinor Carucci is an Israeli-American fine-art photographer. She earned a degree in photography from the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in 1995 and moved to New York City the same year. From 1993 to 2006, she also worked as a professional Middle Eastern dancer.

Carucci's work has been exhibited in solo and group shows internationally. Her solo exhibitions have been held at Edwynn Houk Gallery, Fifty One Fine Art Gallery, The Jewish Museum (NY), FoMU (Belgium), and Gagosian Gallery (London). Her work has also been included in group exhibitions at institutions such as The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago, and The Photographers' Gallery in London.

Her photographs are in the collections of MoMA, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, and the Houston Museum of Fine Arts. Her editorial work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, and W.

Carucci has received the ICP Infinity Award (2001), a Guggenheim Fellowship (2002), and a NYFA grant (2010). She has published five books: Closer (Chronicle Books, 2002), Diary of a Dancer (SteidlMack, 2005), MOTHER(Prestel, 2013), Midlife (Monacelli Press/Phaidon, 2019) and The Collars of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Portrait of Justice (Clarkson Potter/Random House, 2023)

She teaches in the graduate program of Photography at the School of Visual Arts and at Hunter College Art department, and is represented by Edwynn Houk Gallery in New York City.

Groundbreaking artist and MacArthur Fellow Dawoud Bey examines the Black past and present. His photographs and film installations have been exhibited in museums and galleries throughout the United States and Europe. Bey's work has been the subject of numerous solo museum exhibitions, including Dawoud Bey: Street Portraits (2024-2025) at the Denver Art Museum, Dawoud Bey: An American Project organized by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art (2020-2022), and Elegy at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (2023-2024) and New Orleans Museum of Art (2026). He has been the subject of several monographs, including Elegy (Aperture/VMFA, 2023), which chronicles Bey's history projects and landscape-based work. Bey is the recipient of numerous awards including five honorary doctorates, and in 2024, the artist was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His forthcoming solo exhibition, Dawoud Bey: Street Portraits, opens at the Denver Art Museum in November 2024.

Bey lives and works in Chicago and New York. He is currently a Critic at Yale University, where he received his Masters in Fine Arts, and is Professor Emeritus at Columbia College, Chicago.

Sophie Landres is a curator and art historian, specializing in intermedia, critical theory, and contemporary art. She is the Curator and Exhibitions Manager of The Dorsky Museum of Art in New Paltz, NY and serves as an Arts Commissioner and member of the Public Art Committee for the City of Kingston, NY. Sophie has organized exhibitions, performances, and discursive events in New York, NY, Marfa, TX, and Miami, FL and taught at Columbia University, Sotheby's Institute of Art, The New School, and New York University. Her writing has appeared in Art Basel Stories, Art Journal, The Brooklyn Rail, Hyperallergic, and PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art among other publications. Sophie holds a Ph.D. in Art History and Criticism from Stony Brook University, an M.F.A. in Art Criticism and Writing from the School of Visual Arts, and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Iowa. She is currently working on a series of essays about policing.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual outdoor festivals, educational programs, and seasonal events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement-just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.