Ilana Glazer To Host the 29th Annual Webby Awards in New York

Ilana Glazer is set to host The 29th Annual Webby Awards, taking place on Monday, May 12th at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Webby Awards honor the best of the Internet, including advertising, podcasts, games, websites & mobile sites, video & film, social media, apps & software, creators, and more.

Glazer is an Internet icon, winning hearts with the critically acclaimed series Broad City, which was originally created as a web series before its hit television run on Comedy Central, alongside her real-life bestie and creative collaborator, Abbi Jacobson.

Since then, Glazer has worked on a number of projects, including the 2024 comedy Babes and her recent standup special, Ilana Glazer: Human Magic. Most recently, she joined the cast of the stage adaptation of the Academy Award nominated film Good Night & Good Luck, starring George Clooney. Beyond the screen and stage, Glazer’s non-profit Generator Collective, organizes and creates content around electing progressive candidates.

Last year’s winners include Adam Driver, Apple Vision Pro, Barbie The Movie, Emerson Collective, GLAAD, Jay-Z, Jason and Travis Kelce, Jimmy Fallon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Swisher, Keke Palmer, Letterboxd, Megan Thee Stallion, Michelle Obama, NASA, Olivia Rodrigo, ŌURA, Netflix, Reddit, Ryan Gosling, The Sphere, Shannon Sharpe, Sydney Sweeney, Trixie Mattel, Taylor Swift, Runway, Snoop Dogg, Timothée Chalamet, UNICEF, Vote.org, Yoko Ono and more.

The Webby Awards are the largest and most competitive global award honoring Internet excellence, bringing together every corner of the web to celebrate the most impactful moments, people, and voices of digital culture. Over the past 29 years, The Webby Awards have mirrored the tremendous growth of the Internet, now spanning 8 media categories. Nominees for this year’s Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 1.