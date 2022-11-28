Ice Theatre Of New York To Appear At Tree Lighting At Bank Of America Winter Village At Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) will take part in the Tree Lighting at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on November 29 at 6pm.

The program will feature performances by Ice Theatre of New York's Performing Apprentices Oona and Gage Brown, Broadway stars and co-hosts Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy, world-class skaters Mirai Nagasu, Polina Edmunds, Ryan Bradley, the Haydenettes, and Figure Skating in Harlem. Plus singing, fireworks, and more! For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/tree-lighting.

Attendance is free and no tickets are required. Capacity is limited and first-come, first-served. Seating for the event opens at 4pm. For those who are unable to join in person, the event will be live-streamed for free at wintervillage.org.

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) exists to create and advance ice dance as (an ensemble) performing art form with its professional ice dance company. ITNY is also dedicated to providing education and to presenting public performances to people of all ages. We aim to inspire people to experience the balance, flow and flight of skating and to engage in a lifelong healthy activity. Founded in 1984 by Moira North, Ice Theatre of New York has changed the face of figure skating by creating works that integrate the sensibilities of contemporary dance, music and art challenging the perceptions and conventional definitions of figure skating. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that opens one's eyes to seeing skating in unexpected ways. ITNY was the first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit www.icetheatre.org. City Skate Pop-Up Concerts are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Mark Levine and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund. Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 5, 2023, and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge, the Curling Café, Cozy Igloos, and Bumper Cars on Ice. For more information, go to WinterVillage.org.