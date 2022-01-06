Ice Theatre Of New York Presents Inspiration On Ice At Buckskill Winter Club

Ice Theatre of New York will perform in Inspiration on Ice at the Buckskill Winter Club at 178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton, NY, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:30pm. The program will feature ITNY performer and Buckskill Winter Club Skating Director Sarah France, as well as many local skaters. For more information, visit buckskillwinterclub.com.

ITNY performances will include:

Skating artist Valerie Levine, will perform "AMOUR, AMOUR," inspired by the work of contemporary dance choreographer Jody Sperling and influenced by the art of Loie Fuller one of the great pioneers of American dance.

"DANCE WITH ME" - features LIZ SCHMIDT AND DANIL BERDNIKOV in a duet created for the opening of the skating rink at Rockefeller Center this November in Chanel's 100th anniversary celebration of its signature No5 fragrance

"I WILL FALL FOR YOU" - SARAH FRANCE skating artist Sarah France, ice dancing her own choreography: "I Will Fall For You" to the music of Woodkid

Skating artist ARMEN AGAIAN, will perform "TAKE FIVE," choreographed for Armen by Eliot Halverson. Music composed by Paul Desmond in the classic recording of the David Brubeck Quartet. Ladies and Gentleman, ARMEN AGAIAN.

Junior Ensemble member and National solo ice dance competitor, MILLY WASSERMAN, will skate her own choreography in a solo ice dance piece.

Liz Schmidt will perform When Atoms Embrace, a solo choreographed and costumed by original John Curry Theatre of Skating member, Lorna Brown. The piece is set to Music by Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel Im Spiegel"

Founded by Moira North, ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. www.icetheatre.org. For biographies on the ITNY Ensemble members, visit https://icetheatre.org/performers.html.

City Skate Pop-Up Concerts are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Mark Levine and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund. Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.