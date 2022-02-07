Ice Theatre Of New York City Announces Skate Pop Up Concerts, February 8 & 10

Ice Theatre of New York presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesday, February 8 and Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 12:40 pm, in a series that continues through February 17, 2022 at 12:40pm, at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. ITNY performers on the February 8 & 10 performances include ITNY Ensemble members, Mauro Bruni, Theron James, and Valerie Levine, and Young Performing Apprentice Aleksandr (Sasha) Fegan. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.

Valerie Levine will perform Arctic Memory, by award-winning dancer/choreographer Jody Sperling, is an environmentally conscious creation. Arctic Memory had its genesis in a 43-day polar science mission north of the Arctic Circle in which Ms. Sperling was the first, and to date only choreographer-in-residence aboard a US Coast Guard icebreaker. ITNY Artistic Director, Moira North, commissioned Jody to take this choreography onto the ice with ice dancer Valerie Levine. Valerie wears a cape hand-painted with the image of fissures in Arctic sea ice, the dancer's movements suggesting a time-lapse series of floes moving and melting. Music composed by Brooks Williams & Beo Morales. Having brought the legacy of pioneering dancer Loie Fuller into the 21st century, she currently focuses on using visual-kinetic narratives to connect choreography and climate science.

Mauro Bruni will perform Afternoon of a Faun, a piece he choreographed that was inspired by Vaslav Nijisky, Rudolph Nureyev, and John Curry. Mauro received the Groundbreaker Award when Faun was first performed at the 2016 US Professional Championships. Since then, Faun has been showcased by ITNY, Moins5 in France, and at numerous other international venues. Mauro reinvented Faun in 2019 for the Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance, performing alongside fellow professional and Holiday on Ice star performer, Yebin Mok. Faun is performed here in its original version.

Arctic Memory

Choreographer: Jody Sperling

Performer: Valerie Levine

Music: Brooks Williams & Beo Morales

Afternoon of a Faun

Performer/choreographer: Mauro Bruni

Music: Claude Debussy

Costumes: Mauro Bruni

Inspired by Vaslav Nijisky, Rudolph Nureyev, and John Curry

Right Place Wrong Time

In honor of Black History Month

Performer/choreographer: Theron James

Costumes: Theron James

This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Riverbank State Park, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.

* Program subject to change.