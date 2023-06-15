IPR's Alison Clancy Will Play St. John's Church in West Village

The performance is on Thursday June 29th at 7pm.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

IPR's Alison Clancy Will Play St. John's Church in West Village

 Independent Project Records’ Alison Clancy is set to perform at a special performance at St. John’s Church in the West Village of New York City on Thursday June 29th at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased Click Here.

St. John’s Church is where Clancy recorded her 2022 IPR debut EP Mutant Gifts. For this new special event, on this occasion she will be joined by dancers Joshua Leon Equia, Lucia Tozzi, Emily Arden Jones, Tamara Leigh, Anastasia Bez and Madison Elliott.

“A church is a place where people bring the most tender parts of themselves,” said Alison Clancy. “They come with worries, hopes, grief, or celebration. I felt the energy of so many different people’s intentions invested in this space, and tried to open to it, and let it pass it through me in the hours I spent here in the middle of the night”. 

Amidst the chaos of 2020, Alison Clancy, a prolific musician, choreographer and dancer, found refuge as an Artist in Residence at St. John's in the Village. Inspired by the shimmering acoustics, she spent hours deep into the nights composing and recording original music with electric guitar, vocals and a myriad of looping and effect pedals. The result is an expansive, brooding collection of drone-psyche Americana songs released in early 2022 on Independent Project Records. On June 29th Alison returns to St. John's to share this music live.

Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records has created more than sixty releases since its inception. IPR and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., Savage Republic, Silversun Pickups, Stereolab and more. Aside from creating all artwork on his vintage two-ton hand-fed letterpress, Licher was nominated for a Grammy Award for his design work on the IPR released debut album from For Against. In 2020, the label was relaunched by both Licher and Jeffrey Clark with new and archival releases and is distributed by MRI/The Orchard & via Proper Music Group, outside the USA & Canada. It is based in Bishop, California, at the base of the Eastern Sierra Mountains.




RELATED STORIES

1
Glenda Jackson Dies Aged 87 Photo
Glenda Jackson Dies Aged 87

Oscar-winning actor and former MP Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent has said.

2
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldnt Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

Andrew Lloyd Webber has reflected on the current state of musical theatre in a new podcast, saying that he would not be seen as 'qualified' to write his musical Evita today.

3
Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Return To Broadway In PURLIE VIC Photo
Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Return To Broadway In PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will  star in the first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through  the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis.

4
Reviews: A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company Photo
Reviews: A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company

See what critics had to say about Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath. Read the reviews!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/15: Reimagined CATS Revival, Daniel Yearwood Joins SWEENEY TODD, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/15: Reimagined CATS Revival, Daniel Yearwood Joins SWEENEY TODD, and More!
Review Roundup: Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
Jeanna de Waal & Uma Paranjpe to Host 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student CelebrationJeanna de Waal & Uma Paranjpe to Host 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Daniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher as 'Anthony' in SWEENEY TODDDaniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher as 'Anthony' in SWEENEY TODD

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You