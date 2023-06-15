IPR's Alison Clancy Will Play St. John's Church in West Village

Independent Project Records’ Alison Clancy is set to perform at a special performance at St. John’s Church in the West Village of New York City on Thursday June 29th at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased Click Here.

St. John’s Church is where Clancy recorded her 2022 IPR debut EP Mutant Gifts. For this new special event, on this occasion she will be joined by dancers Joshua Leon Equia, Lucia Tozzi, Emily Arden Jones, Tamara Leigh, Anastasia Bez and Madison Elliott.

“A church is a place where people bring the most tender parts of themselves,” said Alison Clancy. “They come with worries, hopes, grief, or celebration. I felt the energy of so many different people’s intentions invested in this space, and tried to open to it, and let it pass it through me in the hours I spent here in the middle of the night”.

Amidst the chaos of 2020, Alison Clancy, a prolific musician, choreographer and dancer, found refuge as an Artist in Residence at St. John's in the Village. Inspired by the shimmering acoustics, she spent hours deep into the nights composing and recording original music with electric guitar, vocals and a myriad of looping and effect pedals. The result is an expansive, brooding collection of drone-psyche Americana songs released in early 2022 on Independent Project Records. On June 29th Alison returns to St. John's to share this music live.

Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records has created more than sixty releases since its inception. IPR and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., Savage Republic, Silversun Pickups, Stereolab and more. Aside from creating all artwork on his vintage two-ton hand-fed letterpress, Licher was nominated for a Grammy Award for his design work on the IPR released debut album from For Against. In 2020, the label was relaunched by both Licher and Jeffrey Clark with new and archival releases and is distributed by MRI/The Orchard & via Proper Music Group, outside the USA & Canada. It is based in Bishop, California, at the base of the Eastern Sierra Mountains.