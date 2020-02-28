INTERNET EXPLORERS: The Gig Economy Hits Caveat March 27
Mark Vigeant returns to Caveat on March 27 for Internet Explorers: The Gig Economy, featuring Aaron Gordon (VICE, Jalopnik) and a panel of gig economy workers.
When Uber rolled out its app-based ride-sharing service in 2011, a new era of empowerment and agency for freelancers was upon us. The amazing convenience offered by the confluence of the "Internet of Things," artificial neural networks, and workers who increasingly wanted a say in their work-life balance seemed too good to be true: Desk-bound office workers could order salads at the push of the button with GrubHub; CEOs could commission artwork from designers across the globe with Fiverr; and renters could have their new Ikea furniture assembled by a TaskRabbit. And freelancers could build a lifestyle for themselves that didn't tie them to full-time contracts or repetitive, super-specialized tasks.
But now, giggers are bearing the punishing consequences of no-contract, on-demand work, and policy-makers and advocates are struggling to implement safeguards for them in an economy that reduces them to the surplus value of their labor. One Uber driver in 2016 went into labor while driving for Lyft, which the company spun as "exciting," despite the fact that Lyft makes no provisions for healthcare or parental leave for its drivers. New York is cracking down on companies that employ gig workers, following California's lead in creating legislation that makes it more difficult for companies to hire freelancers as contractors. And in January, Instacart launched a union-busting campaign to prevent its gig workers from organizing for their rights.
What have we gotten ourselves into? Is there a way to shift the tide? And why can't we have it both ways??
Mark Vigeant will answer all of these questions and more with the help of expert guests and gig workers themselves! Plus, it'll be funny af.
Internet Explorers, a monthly comedy show hosted by Mark Vigeant at Caveat, investigates tech trends, wins, and foibles with the help of comedians and industry professionals alike. The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant.
Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator. Highlights from previous shows are available at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant/videos and https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant.t
