Renée Elise Goldsberry and Santino Fontana Will Lead Reading of HIS GIRL FRIDAY at Symphony Space

Tony Award winners Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Santino Fontana (Tootsie) will lead a reading of the classic film His Girl Friday at Symphony Space. The venue's one-night-only At Play series will return to the stage just in time for the holidays. The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7pm at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

A comedy about hard-boiled journalists, hapless con men, and a love triangle, His Girl Friday is a 1940 film, adapted by Charles Lederer from Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur’s play, The Front Page.

Symphony Space's At Play series invites actors, playwrights, and artists to imagine, create, and yes, play. The result? Special evenings that are one-night-only and only at Symphony Space. Recent At Play staged readings have included John Benjamin Hickey directing Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite (leading to a sold out Broadway run), The Art Couple written by and starring Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt, A Life in the Theatre by David Mamet, starring Santino Fontana and BD Wong, and Light Up the Sky by Moss Hart, starring Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub.

Actors are subject to change.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 52 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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