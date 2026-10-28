Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Renée Elise Goldsberry and Santino Fontana Will Lead Reading of HIS GIRL FRIDAY at Symphony Space
The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, as part of the venue's one-night-only At Play series.
Tony Award winners Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Santino Fontana (Tootsie) will lead a reading of the classic film His Girl Friday at Symphony Space. The venue's one-night-only At Play series will return to the stage just in time for the holidays. The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7pm at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.
A comedy about hard-boiled journalists, hapless con men, and a love triangle, His Girl Friday is a 1940 film, adapted by Charles Lederer from Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur’s play, The Front Page.
Symphony Space's At Play series invites actors, playwrights, and artists to imagine, create, and yes, play. The result? Special evenings that are one-night-only and only at Symphony Space. Recent At Play staged readings have included John Benjamin Hickey directing Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite (leading to a sold out Broadway run), The Art Couple written by and starring Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt, A Life in the Theatre by David Mamet, starring Santino Fontana and BD Wong, and Light Up the Sky by Moss Hart, starring Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub.
Actors are subject to change.
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