INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - September 25, 2017: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MICHAEL MOORE, and More Top Broadway Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Dear Evan Hansen (1.93%), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.65%), Miss Saigon (1.39%), Come From Away (1.35%) and War Paint (1.30%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Terms of My Surrender (1.80%), 1984 Play (1.77%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.82%), Marvin's Room (0.12%) and Present Laughter (-0.11%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Farinelli and the King (28.74%), M. Butterfly (9.38%), Once On this Island (7.52%), The Band's Visit (7.30%) and Spongebob (7.29%).







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Aladdin (+1,346), Hamilton (+886), Anastasia (+764), Cursed Child (+715) and Come From Away (+674).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-167), Book of Mormon (-54), Present Laughter (-1), Oslo (0) and 1984 Play (+7).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+10,610), The Phantom of the Opera (+10,127), Hamilton (+9,993), War Paint (+2,053) and On Your Feet! (+362).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Mean Girls (-54,579), Frozen (-38,398), Wicked (-29,350), Miss Saigon (-18,295) and Dear Evan Hansen (-7,717).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,054), Kinky Boots (+914), Hello, Dolly! (+909), The Lion King (+859) and Anastasia (+856).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,839), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,025), Cursed Child (+527), Wicked (+271) and Spongebob (+219).

The shows with the least growth were Present Laughter (-4), Oslo (0), Farinelli and the King (+4), King Kong (+4) and Book of Mormon (+5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+5,767), Hamilton (+2,943), Mean Girls (+2,331), Spongebob (+1,315) and Wicked (+1,150).

The shows with the least growth were Oslo (-3), Farinelli and the King (0), A Dolls House Part 2 (0), Present Laughter (+1) and King Kong (+4).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Dear Evan Hansen

Top Musical - The Terms of My Surrender







