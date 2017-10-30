INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 30, 2017 - The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, and M. Butterfly Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (6.20%), Dear Evan Hansen (1.48%), Come From Away (1.41%), Anastasia (1.30%) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.26%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were M. Butterfly (36.04%), and Play That Goes Wrong (0.70%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Once On this Island (16.09%), Meteor Shower (12.73%), Farinelli and the King (6.48%), Spongebob (3.69%) and Escape to Margaritaville (2.79%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+9,461), The Lion King (+3,929), Anastasia (+2,509), Hamilton (+1,340) and Aladdin (+948).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-204), Book of Mormon (-185), and King Kong (+10).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+25,283), Cursed Child (+12,989), Hamilton (+9,395), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,628) and The Lion King (+2,492).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (-9,021), Aladdin (-8,378), Escape to Margaritaville (-1,432), Book of Mormon (-1,427) and School of Rock (-1,306).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,071), Kinky Boots (+1,050), The Lion King (+963), Wicked (+963) and Hamilton (+956).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,490), Dear Evan Hansen (+843), Cursed Child (+284), Wicked (+250) and Anastasia (+181).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-65), King Kong (+2) and Chicago (+10).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+4,447), Hamilton (+3,182), Wicked (+1,125), Once On this Island (+1,002) and Mean Girls (+868).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-17), King Kong (+3) and Farinelli and the King (+4).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

The Band's Visit

M. Butterfly







