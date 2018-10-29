INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 29th - THE PROM and THE NEW ONE Come Out On Top!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

The Prom and The New One started previews on Broadway this week and premiered on the social report with the highest growing social outlets! The Prom took to Twitter this week to give a behind the scenes look of the finale of the show! This has caused quite a bit of excitement for the show! And with Mike Birbiglia's wide popularity, it's no surprise that his play is growing in popularity! We'll see if both shows can continue to keep their high numbers in growth again next week.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (+11.63%), My Fair Lady (+3.93%), King Kong (+2.79%), Once On this Island (+2.27%) and Head Over Heels (+1.77%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The New One (+29.88%), The Ferryman (+16.90%), Torch Song (+5.86%), American Son (+2.30%) and The Lifespan of a Fact (+2.08%).







The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were BeetleJuice (+7.11%), Network (+7.10%), To Kill A Mockingbird (+4.76%), Ain't Too Proud (+3.10%) and Tootsie The Musical (+2.26%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Wicked (+2,751), Anastasia (+1,800), Once On this Island (+1,410), Cursed Child (+1,274) and Hamilton (+1,012).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-69), The Lion King (-48), The Phantom of the Opera (-36), and Tootsie The Musical (+12).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+25,097), The Phantom of the Opera (+1,788), Cursed Child (+1,391), Mean Girls (+1,294) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,209).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (-24,385), Aladdin (-13,512), Anastasia (-4,523), Hamilton (-3,994) and Once On this Island (-3,264).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,149), King Kong (+889), Mean Girls (+884), Wicked (+867) and Cursed Child (+849).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,721), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,124), Wicked (+540), Anastasia (+362) and Mean Girls (+177).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-106), Kinky Boots (-12), Chicago (-6), and Moulin Rouge (-5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Wicked (+4,905), Hamilton (+3,968), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,886), Mean Girls (+2,068) and Be More Chill (+1,526).

The shows with the least growth were Moulin Rouge (-80), Play That Goes Wrong (+27), The Nap (+30) and Tootsie The Musical (+32).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Prom

Top Play - The New One







