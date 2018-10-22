INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 22nd - KING KONG and THE FERRYMAN Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

King Kong continues to have the largest growth of a musical on Broadway. With its strong push on social and they're video previews, more and more people are liking, and following and talking about the new musical.

The Ferryman has the highest social growth this week for a play, for its first time! With the show's opening last night and loud buzz surrounding the show, it's no surprise The Ferryman would also have a lot of activity on social media.

With new plays and musicals opening within the next two months, I'll keep an eye out to see if King Kong will continue to be earn the highest growth for a fourth week in a row and if The Ferryman can keep it's large numbers in social growth!

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were King Kong (+4.62%), Once On this Island (+2.45%), Head Over Heels (+1.93%), My Fair Lady (+1.48%) and Pretty Woman (+1.32%).







The top growing current Broadway plays were The Ferryman (+23.34%), American Son (+11.65%), Torch Song (+7.50%), The Lifespan of a Fact (+5.74%) and Play That Goes Wrong (+0.52%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Network (+48.74%), BeetleJuice (+18.50%), Ain't Too Proud (+7.33%), The Prom (+7.12%) and To Kill A Mockingbird (+6.75%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+2,063), Anastasia (+1,970), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,899), Wicked (+1,813) and Once On this Island (+1,503).

The shows with the least growth were Tootsie The Musical (+9) and Kinky Boots (+16).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+28,654), Wicked (+20,181), Aladdin (+8,461), Hamilton (+3,029) and The Prom (+2,668).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Once On this Island (-21,515), Dear Evan Hansen (-19,866), Waitress (-3,048), The Phantom of the Opera (-2,812) and Come From Away (-2,746).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Wicked (+807), Frozen (+775), Mean Girls (+753), Cursed Child (+734) and Summer (+667).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+2,367), Wicked (+1,733), Hamilton (+1,730), BeetleJuice (+359) and Anastasia (+312).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-161), School of Rock (-6), Beautiful (-4), The New One (0) and Bernhardt/Hamlet (1).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Wicked (+8,632), Hamilton (+4,440), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,338), Anastasia (+2,078) and BeetleJuice (+2,005).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-71), Moulin Rouge (-38), The New One (0), The Nap (17) and Summer (34).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - King Kong

Top Play - The Ferryman







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds