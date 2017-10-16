INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 16, 2017 - The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (8.49%), Dear Evan Hansen (1.66%), Come From Away (1.48%), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.06%) and Miss Saigon (1.04%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were M. Butterfly (6.45%), Terms of My Surrender (1.00%), and Play That Goes Wrong (0.56%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Spongebob (11.75%), Once On this Island (4.17%), Mean Girls (3.23%), Farinelli and the King (2.13%) and Escape to Margaritaville (1.38%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Aladdin (+3,608), The Lion King (+2,094), Spongebob (+960), Come From Away (+946) and Hamilton (+940).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (+10,297), Wicked (+4,275), The Lion King (+2,964), Cats (+1,373) and Spongebob (+1,006).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-29,239), Mean Girls (-23,135), Aladdin (-16,411), Waitress (-4,399) and Anastasia (-3,424).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Kinky Boots (+1,135), Hamilton (+1,071), Wicked (+1,066), The Lion King (+981) and Hello, Dolly! (+949).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,215), Dear Evan Hansen (+820), Cursed Child (+245), Wicked (+203) and Anastasia (+139).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-91), Present Laughter (-4), and Terms of My Surrender (0).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+5,404), Hamilton (+2,611), Spongebob (+2,206), Mean Girls (+1,616) and Wicked (+1,239).

The shows with the least growth were Oslo (-1), Meteor Shower (0), Farinelli and the King (+2) and King Kong (+2).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

The Band's Visit

M. Butterfly







Related Articles