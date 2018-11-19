INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 19th - THE PROM and THE NEW ONE Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (+17.76%), King Kong (+5.24%), The Cher Show (+2.34%), My Fair Lady (+1.47%) and Head Over Heels (+1.41%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The New One (+36.13%), To Kill A Mockingbird (+9.99%), Network (+9.73%), Torch Song (+5.99%) and The Ferryman (+3.14%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were BeetleJuice (+3.98%), Ain't Too Proud (+2.99%), Be More Chill (+1.83%), Tootsie The Musical (+1.04%) and Moulin Rouge (-0.03%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+1,195), Anastasia (+829), Dear Evan Hansen (+776), Once On this Island (+607) and Cursed Child (+529).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-1,803), Book of Mormon (-320), The Phantom of the Opera (-312), Aladdin (-138) and Kinky Boots (-54).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+11,324), The Prom (+6,539), Dear Evan Hansen (+6,023), To Kill A Mockingbird (+1,967) and Wicked (+1,737).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-30,598), King Kong (-9,320), Cursed Child (-6,887), BeetleJuice (-5,162) and Anastasia (-4,806).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were King Kong (+1,132), Frozen (+1,092), Cursed Child (+838), Wicked (+807) and Mean Girls (+786).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,738), Dear Evan Hansen (+941), The Prom (+383), Wicked (+249) and Once On this Island (+168).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-43), Moulin Rouge (-7) and School of Rock (-5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+6,256), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,744), Wicked (+3,147), Cursed Child (+2,603) and The Prom (+2,508).

The shows with the least growth were Moulin Rouge (-17), Tootsie The Musical (+7), The Waverly Gallery (+11), Beautiful (+29) and Ain't Too Proud (+37).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Prom

Top Play - The New One







