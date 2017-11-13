INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 13, 2017 - Meteor Shower, The Band's Visit And More Top Growth!

TopWith most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (22.40%), Spongebob (7.65%), Dear Evan Hansen (1.70%), Come From Away (1.34%) and School of Rock (1.29%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Meteor Shower (6.97%), M. Butterfly (4.77%), and That Goes Wrong (0.47%) .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were King Kong (87.10%), Farinelli and the King (8.60%), Escape to Margaritaville (4.70%) and M. Fair Lady (3.93%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+4,528), Hamilton (+2,115), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,569), School of Rock (+1,568) and Frozen (+1,116).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-177), The Phantom of the Opera (-94), Bronx Tale (+18), M. Fair Lady (+18) and Chicago (+22).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+35,366), School of Rock (+6,351), The Lion King (+5,360), The Band's Visit (+2,594) and Come From Away (+2,368).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-19,731), Anastasia (-10,215), Dear Evan Hansen (-10,181), The Phantom of the Opera (-2,043) and Mean Girls (-1,817).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Spongebob (+1,340), Kinky Boots (+1,117), Waitress (+1,086), The Lion King (+1,075) and Hamilton (+1,064).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+3,593), Dear Evan Hansen (+939), Spongebob (+373), Kinky Boots (+261) and The Band's Visit (+247).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-8), Farinelli and the King (+4), Beautiful (+10), Chicago (+11) and M. Fair Lady (+12).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+4,724), Hamilton (+4,671), Spongebob (+2,060), Wicked (+1,950) and The Lion King (+1,481).

The shows with the least growth were Farinelli and the King (3), Angels in America (+13), M. Fair Lady (+14), Play That Goes Wrong (+18) and Beautiful (+46).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Band's Visit

Top Play - Meteor Shower







