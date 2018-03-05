Social Analysis

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - March 5th - Carousel & Three Tall Women Top Growth

Mar. 5, 2018  

Top With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth
Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Carousel (12.88%), Frozen (4.25%), The Band's Visit (3.01%), Spongebob (2.52%) and Once On this Island (2.25%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Three Tall Women (26.15%), Angels in America (9.93%), Farinelli and the King (2.44%), Parisian Woman (1.77%) and Play That Goes Wrong (0.65%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Children Of A Lesser God (16.11%), Summer (14.64%), My Fair Lady (6.52%), The Iceman Cometh (4.95%) and Rocktopia (4.73%).


Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+1,509), Frozen (+1,508), School of Rock (+1,174), Cursed Child (+1,036) and Summer (+1,028).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-160), Wicked (-27), King Kong (5), Farinelli and the King (12) and The Iceman Cometh (18).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (+10,245), Hamilton (+6,186), Escape to Margaritaville (+4,356), Come From Away(+2,428) and Cursed Child (+1,421).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-16,994), The Lion King (-11,164), Anastasia (-4,718), John Lithgow: Stories By Heart (-4,285) and Waitress(-2,756).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were The Lion King (+1,124), Hamilton (+1,032), Aladdin (+959), Wicked (+952) and Hello, Dolly! (+941).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,496), Dear Evan Hansen (+708), Cursed Child (+441), Frozen (+414) and Spongebob (+371).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-71), Parisian Woman (-1), Chicago (13), King Kong (13) and Farinelli and the King (14).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Frozen (+3,547), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,158), Hamilton (+2,818), Spongebob (+1,676) and Cursed Child (+1,494).

The shows with the least growth were The Iceman Cometh (5), Play That Goes Wrong (7), King Kong (9), Farinelli and the King (17) and The Children (21).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Carousel

Top Play - Three Tall Women

