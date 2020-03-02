INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - March 2nd - GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY & MOCKINGBIRD Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Girl From The North Country (7.08%), Mean Girls (1.83%), Ain't Too Proud (1.73%), Beetlejuice (1.36%) and West Side Story (1.27%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were To Kill A Mockingbird (5.70%), The Inheritance (0.90%), Cursed Child (0.12%), Lincoln Center Theatre (0.01%) and .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (4.55%), Company (3.38%), Six (2.79%), Plaza Suite (2.19%) and The Music Man (0.44%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+3,851), To Kill A Mockingbird (+1,111), Frozen (+897), Girl From The North Country (+630) and Company (+614).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-594), Wicked (-482), Book of Mormon (-414), Aladdin (-135) and Chicago (-75).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were To Kill A Mockingbird (+41,328), The Phantom of the Opera (+2,127), Plaza Suite (+1,363), Ain't Too Proud (+1,052) and Cursed Child (+1,016).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were West Side Story (-24,756), Frozen (-6,671), Moulin Rouge (-4,913), Wicked (-4,121) and The Music Man (-2,976).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,403), Frozen (+936), Moulin Rouge (+935), Jagged Little Pill (+840) and Mean Girls (+807).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+1,452), Beetlejuice (+694), Hamilton (+467), Mean Girls (+416) and Six (+281).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-167), The Lion King (-48), Aladdin (-29), Roundabout Theatre Company (-5) and Lincoln Center Theatre (3).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+6,048), Beetlejuice (+3,040), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,851), Six (+2,331) and Frozen (+2,106).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-489), The Lion King (-72), Oklahoma! (-17), Manhattan Theatre Club (19) and The Music Man (26).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Top Play - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD











