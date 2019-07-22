INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 22nd - HADESTOWN & WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Hadestown (4.42%), Beetlejuice (3.73%), Oklahoma! (2.64%), Ain't Too Proud (1.53%) and The Prom (1.44%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were (1.81%), What The Constitution Means to Me (1.17%), Frankie and Johnny (1.17%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.41%) and Cursed Child (0.06%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2.61%), Moulin Rouge (2.05%), The Music Man (0.47%), and Jagged Little Pill (0.42%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+3,457), Dear Evan Hansen (+809), Come From Away (+770), Hadestown (+757) and Beetlejuice (+689).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-194), Aladdin (-42), Cursed Child (-26), Frankie and Johnny (0) and What The Constitution Means to Me (2).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hadestown (+12,746), Chicago (+11,169), The Phantom of the Opera (+9,438), Beetlejuice(+4,079) and The Lion King (+3,500).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-10,477), Pretty Woman (-6,964), Hamilton (-5,115), Cursed Child (-1,474) and To Kill A Mockingbird (-1,408).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,251), Cursed Child (+683), Frozen (+645), Wicked (+632) and Mean Girls (+603).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+1,981), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,720), Hamilton (+1,129), Beetlejuice (+550) and Be More Chill (+514).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-100), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (0), Jagged Little Pill (4), The Music Man (7) and Beautiful (9).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were The Lion King (+9,953), Hadestown (+3,662), Beetlejuice (+3,036), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,618) and Moulin Rouge (+2,166).

The shows with the least growth were The Music Man (6), Frankie and Johnny (8), What The Constitution Means to Me (14), To Kill A Mockingbird (28) and Manhattan Theatre Club (29).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

TOP MUSICAL - HADESTOWN

TOP PLAY - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds