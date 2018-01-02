INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 2nd - My Fair Lady Tops Upcoming Production Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (4.20%), Spongebob (3.71%), Once On this Island (2.85%), Dear Evan Hansen (1.30%) and Come From Away (1.08%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Farinelli and the King (5.93%), Play That Goes Wrong (2.43%), Latin History for Morons (2.11%), Parisian Woman (0.75%) and Meteor Shower(0.67%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were My Fair Lady (5.60%), Angels in America (4.10%), Mean Girls (3.71%), King Kong (1.46%) and Frozen (1.17%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+1,791), Anastasia (+1,449), School of Rock (+937), Spongebob (+803) and Come From Away (+751).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-213), Kinky Boots (-54), King Kong (+6), Meteor Shower (+20) and Parisian Woman (+23).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Spongebob (+610), The Phantom of the Opera (+568), Come From Away (+534), The Band's Visit (+432) and Escape to Margaritaville (+425).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-40,221), School of Rock (-19,790), Anastasia (-9,144), Wicked (-5,302) and Waitress (-4,020).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Miss Saigon (+1,204), Waitress (+1,132), Hello, Dolly! (+1,123), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (+1,053) and Kinky Boots (+1,041).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,973), Dear Evan Hansen (+848), Spongebob (+287), Wicked (+179) and Anastasia (+175).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-76), Bronx Tale (-5), King Kong (+5), Latin History for Morons (+6) and Escape to Margaritaville (+7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+5,771), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,792), Mean Girls (+2,498), Cursed Child (+1,465) and Anastasia (+1,328).

The shows with the least growth were Farinelli and the King (+1), Meteor Shower (+8), King Kong (+10), Parisian Woman (+10) and Bronx Tale (+12).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Band's Visit

Top Play - Farinelli and the King







Related Articles