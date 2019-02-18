INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 18th - BE MORE CHILL Tops Broadway Growth In Its First Week!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

In its first week of performances, BE MORE CHILL narrowly upset THE PROM as the top growing musical week to week, while THE FERRYMAN tops play growth, taking the position from TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Be More Chill (2.10%), The Prom (2.08%), The Cher Show (1.37%), My Fair Lady (1.09%) and King Kong (1.07%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Ferryman (3.89%), To Kill A Mockingbird (2.41%), Network (2.08%), Cursed Child (0.06%) and .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Oklahoma! (6.55%), Ain't Too Proud (4.73%), Moulin Rouge (4.29%), BeetleJuice (3.81%) and Hadestown (3.35%).

BWW Tweet of the Week

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Moulin Rouge (+1,456), Hamilton (+1,014), Dear Evan Hansen (+669), BeetleJuice (+465) and Be More Chill (+311).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-366), The Phantom of the Opera (-297), Wicked (-163), The Lion King (-72) and Kinky Boots (-24).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (+9,977), Wicked (+8,803), Frozen (+7,021), The Lion King (+6,865) and The Cher Show (+2,385).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were To Kill A Mockingbird (-19,973), Anastasia (-11,445), Hamilton (-6,849), Aladdin (-6,223) and Waitress (-5,862).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,094), King Kong (+1,078), Cursed Child (+970), Kinky Boots (+939) and The Lion King (+899).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,255), Be More Chill (+698), Dear Evan Hansen (+475), Wicked (+234) and Moulin Rouge (+211).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-24), Beautiful (0), Chicago (8), Ain't Too Proud (10) and Network (12).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+3,684), Moulin Rouge (+2,824), Be More Chill (+2,345), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,231) and Waitress (+1,147).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (26), Tootsie The Musical (38), 2nd Stage (66), Beautiful (69) and Manhattan Theatre Club (75).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - BE MORE CHILL

Top Play - THE FERRYMAN







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds