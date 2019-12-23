INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 23rd - CHICAGO & A CHRISTMAS CAROL Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Chicago (4.57%), West Side Story (2.65%), Jagged Little Pill (2.46%), Beetlejuice (1.64%) and Ain't Too Proud (1.26%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were A Christmas Carol (3.91%), Darren Brown: Secret (3.35%), Slave Play (3.10%), American Utopia (2.68%) and The Sound Inside (2%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (6.17%), Girl From The North Country (2.13%), Six (1.92%), The Music Man (1%) and Plaza Suite (0.90%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+914), Six (+486), Come From Away (+440), Jagged Little Pill (+280) and Beetlejuice (+273).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-295), Book of Mormon (-234), Cursed Child (-231), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (-229) and Wicked (-220).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+22,599), To Kill A Mockingbird (+8,822), Wicked (+7,926), The Music Man (+3,888) and Frozen (+2,643).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-16,706), Beetlejuice (-3,655), Jagged Little Pill (-3,293), The Phantom of the Opera (-2,169) and Chicago (-1,789).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,188), Frozen (+898), Moulin Rouge (+745), Jagged Little Pill (+732) and Wicked (+665).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,245), Beetlejuice (+909), The Lightning Thief (+769), Dear Evan Hansen (+482) and Mean Girls (+406).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-116), Betrayal (-12), Roundabout Theatre Company (-6), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (0) and The Lion King (0).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Chicago (+10,186), Beetlejuice (+3,023), Mean Girls (+2,868), Hamilton (+2,188) and Frozen (+2,042).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-745), Betrayal (-24), Tootsie The Musical (0), Lincoln Center Theatre (5) and Plaza Suite (33).











