INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - August 26th - BEETLEJUICE Continues To Top Social Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Beetlejuice (4.14%), Hadestown (3.38%), Waitress (2.14%), The Cher Show (1.59%) and Moulin Rouge (1.48%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Sea Wall / A Life (4.33%), What The Constitution Means to Me (1.58%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.55%), Cursed Child(0.06%) and .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Darren Brown: Secret (35.05%), The Great Society (27.01%), Slave Play (26.25%), The Sound Inside (22.73%) and Betrayal (18.76%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hadestown (+742), Come From Away (+660), The Sound Inside (+423), Moulin Rouge (+370) and The Cher Show(+368).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-313), Book of Mormon (-235), Wicked (-83), Chicago (-10) and Cursed Child (0).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Waitress (+6,027), Hadestown (+5,800), The Cher Show (+5,409), The Phantom of the Opera (+3,998) and Mean Girls (+3,068).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Moulin Rouge (-6,152), Hamilton (-3,969), The Lion King (-3,558), Beetlejuice (-2,003) and Dear Evan Hansen (-1,940).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,304), Moulin Rouge (+1,303), King Kong (+1,090), Pretty Woman (+827) and Wicked (+757).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+1,093), Beetlejuice (+981), Hamilton (+613), Dear Evan Hansen (+476) and Waitress (+417).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-79), The Sound Inside (1), Chicago (2), The Music Man (9) and The Great Society (9).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Waitress (+7,435), Beetlejuice (+4,353), Hadestown (+3,865), Mean Girls (+2,022) and Moulin Rouge (+1,750).

The shows with the least growth were The Sound Inside (15), The Great Society (15), Beautiful (46), What The Constitution Means to Me (53) and American Utopia (53).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - BEETLEJUICE

Top Play - SEA WALL / A LIFE











