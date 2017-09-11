INDUSTRY: Miss Saigon, Dear Evan Hansen, and Terms of My Surrender Top Broadway's Social Media Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Miss Saigon (10.95%), Dear Evan Hansen (2.38%), Come From Away (1.92%), Hello, Dolly! (1.71%) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.52%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Terms of My Surrender (9.05%), A Dolls House Part 2 (2.02%), 1984 Play (1.23%), Play That Goes Wrong (1.17%) and Oslo (0.36%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Mean Girls (63.11%), Farinelli and the King (22.54%), Once On this Island (20.82%), The Band's Visit (9.82%) and M. Butterfly (9.27%).







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Miss Saigon (+3,832), Mean Girls (+1,777), Aladdin (+1,567), The Lion King (+1,190) and Hamilton (+1,175).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-160), 1984 Play (+3), Oslo (+3), Present Laughter (+5) and King Kong (+9).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Miss Saigon (+45,125), Hamilton (+23,167), Dear Evan Hansen (+12,234), Mean Girls (+7,855) and Anastasia (+2,061).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Cursed Child (-30,870), Aladdin (-12,148), The Great Comet (-10,495), The Lion King (-9,217) and Wicked (-2,482).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Wicked (+1,121), Anastasia (+1,077), Kinky Boots (+1,004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (+962) and Hamilton (+874).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,287), Mean Girls (+1,983), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,479), Cursed Child (+412) and Wicked (+260).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-1), Oslo (0), Escape to Margaritaville (+2), Present Laughter (+3) and A Dolls House Part 2 (+8).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+8,477), Dear Evan Hansen (+6,202), Hamilton (+2,381), Wicked (+1,450) and Cursed Child (+1,101).

The shows with the least growth were A Dolls House Part 2 (0), Oslo (1), Present Laughter (+2), School of Rock (+4) and Farinelli and the King (+4).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Miss Saigon

Top Play - Terms of My Surrender







